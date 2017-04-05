By Daniel A. Ashietey/Christopher Tetteh, GNA Sunyani, April 5, GNA - The Department of Vectors and Diseases Control of ZoomLion Ghana limited, a waste management and sanitation firm, on Tuesday fumigated parts of the Sunyani Municipality to control any possible outbreak and the spread of communicable diseases. The disinfection exercise was carried at major refuse dumps, places of convenience an

By Daniel A. Ashietey/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, April 5, GNA - The Department of Vectors and Diseases Control of ZoomLion Ghana limited, a waste management and sanitation firm, on Tuesday fumigated parts of the Sunyani Municipality to control any possible outbreak and the spread of communicable diseases.

The disinfection exercise was carried at major refuse dumps, places of convenience and waste disposal containers placed at vantage points at Penkwase and Abetifi Zongo in the Municipality.

Mr Ernest Brenya, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Vectors Controlling Officer of ZoomLion, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) his outfit had re-introduce the national fumigation exercise, which was started in 2006, and would disinfect almost all the major refuse dumps and public toilets in the Municipality.

This will help in pest control and minimise the spread of diseases in the local communities, especially in the wet season, he said.

Mr Brenya observed that diseases such as malaria, cholera and diarrhoea could be easily brought under control through environmental cleanliness and appealed to communities to guard against indiscriminate waste disposal and open defecation.

Mr George Manu, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Head of Environmental Sanitation of ZoomLion, said local communities had significant role to play in the prevention of outbreak of epidemics.

They must ensure personal hygiene by cleaning their surroundings at all times.

Mr Manu urged the public to ensure that they dump only solid waste into the refuse containers and avoid littering of plastic materials.

GNA