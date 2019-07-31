news, story, article

JAKARTA, July 31, (Xinhua/GNA) - A total of 295 veteran tennis players from 19 teams took part in the Baveti Indonesia Open 2019 which kicked off in Indonesia's capital of Jakarta on Wednesday, head of the organizing committee Johny Lontoh said.

As many as 38 out of the total athletes are from abroad, including China, the United States, India, Argentina, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Britain and Ghana, he said.

"Veteran athletes are very enthusiastic on this international tournament which offers 12,000 U.S. dollars prize in total," Johny was quoted by Antara news wire as saying.

Several legends of Indonesian national tennis players such as Yustedjo Tarik, Hadiman, Andi Mallarangeng and Samudera Sangitan are participating in the tournament, the committee said.

GNA