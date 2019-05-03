news, story, article

UNITED NATIONS, May 3 (Xinhua/GNA) - The United Nations on Thursday asked for restraint in Benin after controversial elections led to violence.

"We are closely following the unfolding developments in the Republic of Benin in the aftermath of the April 28 legislative elections, in which opposition parties were barred from participating," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

"We note with concern the ongoing tensions and unrest, resulting in the destruction of property and high-handed response from the security forces," he said.

The United Nations called on all Beninese stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and to seek solutions to their differences through dialogue, he told a regular press briefing.

The secretary-general's special representative for West Africa and the Sahel Mohamed Ibn Chambas is in contact with colleagues in the Economic Community of West African States, as well as with Beninese stakeholders, with a view to encouraging a consensual and peaceful solution to the situation and preserving peace and stability for the country, he said.

GNA