DAMASCUS, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) - The U.S.-led coalition has killed as many as 3,222 civilians since its operations started in Syria in 2014, a war monitor reported Tuesday.



A total of 768 children and 562 women were among those killed by the strikes of the U.S.-led coalition in the northern provinces of Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, Idlib and the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The latest attacks by the U.S. coalition were reported on Saturday when the state news agency SANA said 63 civilians had been killed within 24 hours as a result of the U.S.-led strikes on areas controlled by the Islamic State (IS) in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour.

The coalition has entered the battles in Syria against the IS in 2014, with the government questioning the intention of the U.S. and branding its intervention as illegal as it happened without the consent of the Syrian administration.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has recently urged the UN to conduct an international investigation into the "crimes" of the U.S.-led coalition.

Its latest calls came after the Syrian government repeatedly urged the international community to dissolve the U.S. coalition.

The coalition has been supporting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their fight against the IS on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour.

The attacks focused on the last IS-held pocket, with the SDF making progress in the current battle that has started over a month ago to eradicate the IS from that oil-rich region near the Iraqi border.

