BISHKEK, May 23 (Xinhua/GNA) - With the use of state power, Washington's groundless crackdown on Chinese private company Huawei is typical economic bullying, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters here Wednesday.

During a press conference on the sidelines of the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers, Wang said some people in the United States do not want China to have legitimate rights to development and attempt to impede China's development process.

A typical example is that Washington uses its state power to unjustifiably suppress Huawei without any factual basis, Wang said, adding that "this is typical economic bullying."

The Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce earlier put Huawei and its affiliates on an "Entity List," which restricts the sale or transfer of U.S. technologies to the company.

The ban has triggered opposition from markets worldwide."A just cause attracts much support, an unjust one finds little," said Wang, quoting an idiom said by Mencius, an ancient Chinese philosopher.

Such an egocentric approach by the United States will not win the recognition and support of the international community, said Wang.

The SCO Council of Foreign Ministers on Wednesday adopted a press communique in which the members jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and trade protectionism.

The communique particularly stressed their opposition to discriminatory practices against mutually beneficial international cooperation in the fields of digital economy and communication technology under any pretext.

GNA