By Kester Kenn Klomegah, GNA's Moscow Bureau Chief



MOSCOW, Russia, Dec. 31, GNA – Russian President, Vladmir Putin, has on the eve the New Year, sent goodwill messages to Heads of State and Government including the BRICS members.

Among them were the Brazilian President, Michel Temer, and the man elected to succeed him, Jair Bolsonaro, Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

President Putin expressed his gratitude to Mr. Temer’s who is ending his tenure as Head of State, for constructive cooperation and mutual understanding between the two leaders during the period of joint work.

He applauded his efforts at strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

In his message to President-elect Bolsonaro, he noted that relations between Russia and Brazil was productively developing in the spirit of strategic partnership - cooperating in politics, trade, the economy, energy and culture.

Additionally, they have been coordinating their efforts in addressing important regional and global matters.

The Russian President reaffirmed his readiness to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

In his messages to both the Indian President and Prime Minister, he touched on the strong growth of Russia-India relations and said this had been constructive and dynamic manner.

He made reference to agreements reached at the October summit in New Delhi and said these had contributed to strengthening their strategic partnership.

He added that, he was confident their joint efforts would further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas and greater coordination of efforts on key issues on the regional and global agenda within the United Nations, BRICS, the G20 and other multilateral bodies.

That to President Xi said, “The relations of comprehensive trust-based partnership and strategic interaction between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China have reached an unprecedented level”.

He spoke of ongoing substantive political dialogue, dynamic growth of bilateral trade, years of region-to-region cooperation and the good results from the coordination of the efforts by Moscow and Beijing in addressing important regional and global issues.

He was upbeat that effective joint work on bilateral and international agenda would continue in the coming year, which was going to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

President Putin wished his Chinese counterpart good health, happiness and success “and to the friendly Chinese people, happiness and prosperity”.

The message to President Ramaphosa said “Russia and South Africa together make a significant contribution to building a fair, democratic system of international relations”.

He added that he had no doubt that they would continue with the joint work to build strong bilateral ties in the spirit of strategic partnership and effective coordination of efforts within the UN and other multilateral organisations, which met the core interests of the two nations and contributed to consolidating regional and global security.

The five BRICS countries are home to over 3.6 billion people (about 42% of the world’s population), collectively represent about 26 percent of the world’s geographical area and have a combined nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$16.6 trillion.

The BRICS countries are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

