NEW DELHI, July 25, (Xinhua/GNA) - Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the assassination case of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was released Thursday on a 30-day parole to make arrangements for and attend her daughter's wedding, officials said.

Sriharan walked out of Vellore jail, 138 km west of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu and was received by her mother.

"The Madras high court had granted Sriharan leave earlier this month. During the term of her parole, she will stay in Vellore and cannot speak to either media or politicians," an official said. "Her daughter, who studies medicine in Britain, is expected to join her next week."

Sriharan has been in prison for more than 27 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Last year, she was granted a day's parole to make funeral arrangements following death of her father.

Sriharan, who was initially sentenced to death for her involvement in the assassination, was later given life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government in 2000.

Nalini's husband, Murugan, is also serving a life sentence.Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 during an election rally at Sriperumbudur near southern Chennai city by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), a group demanding separate home land for Tamils in neighboring Sri Lanka. Gandhi's murder was seen as retaliation to India's move of sending peacekeepers (troops) to Sri Lanka in 1987.

GNA