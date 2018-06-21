Accra, June 21,(dpa/GNA) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has confirmed his participation in this Sunday's top-level meeting to discuss migration and asylum issues between a number of EU states, after receiving assurances from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. After receiving a phone call on Thursday from Merkel, who was concerned that Conte would forgo attending the meeting in Brussels, th

Accra, June 21,(dpa/GNA) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has confirmed his participation in this Sunday's top-level meeting to discuss migration and asylum issues between a number of EU states, after receiving assurances from German Chancellor Angela Merkel.



After receiving a phone call on Thursday from Merkel, who was concerned that Conte would forgo attending the meeting in Brussels, the Italian prime minister detailed his reaction on Facebook.

"I confirmed to her that it would have been unacceptable for me to attend this summit if there was already a pre-prepared text for it," wrote Conte.

According to the post, Merkel then confirmed that the draft statement for the meeting, which had become public on Wednesday, would be shelved.

