SUVA, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) - Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were greeted with a huge crowd at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, capital of Fiji on Wednesday.



Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle met university students and children who were waiting along footpaths and roadsides.

The Duchess of Sussex delivered her first official speech as a member of the royal family at the university.

She spoke on the importance of access to education and that everyone should be given an opportunity to receive it, especially for women and children in developing countries as this was the key to economic and social development.

She said the Association of Commonwealth Universities has offered two new grants that will be awarded to Fiji National University and the University of the South Pacific, allowing each of them to run workshops to empower their female staff.

Fijian president Jioji Konrote said earlier while welcoming the royal couple that Fijians shared the joy with the royals welcoming their baby.

Also on Wednesday, Prince Harry laid a wreath at the War Memorial in Suva, and met with Fijian war veterans, some of whom served with the British Army.

The Duke later travelled to Colo-i-Suva Forest Park, where he planted a tree and unveiled a plaque to mark its dedication.

The Duchess travelled to the British High Commissioner's residence in Suva before visiting the Suva Municipal Market to meet some of the female vendors.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex started their Fiji tour on Tuesday.

