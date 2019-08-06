news, story, article

HONG KONG, Aug. 6 (Xinhua/GNA) - The Hong Kong police said on Monday that they have so far arrested 420 people during the series of clashes since June.



Yu Hoi-kwan, acting chief superintendent of police public relations branch, said at a press briefing on Monday that the 420 people, arrested between June 9 and Aug. 5, comprise 347 male and 73 female, aged between 14 and 76.

They were charged with taking part in riot, unlawful assembly, assaulting police and other offensives. Between June 9 and Aug. 4, the Hong Kong police have used around 160 rubber bullets, around 150 sponge grenades and around 1,000 canisters of tear gas, according to Yu. During the operations, 139 police personnel sustained injuries, two of which remain in hospital. According to the police, at least 82 people have been arrested on Monday alone, in which 76 were suspected of unlawful assembly, while some were arrested over possession of offensive weapons and dangerous driving.

