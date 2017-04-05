By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNAAccra, April 5, GNA - Young Ghanaian swimmer Maayaa Motsieloa Ayawere, is full of confidence for the future, after an impressive outing at the just ended Africa Junior Swimming Championship in Cairo, Egypt. The 13-year old Maayaa, was among a seven-member junior team of two females and five males that competed in the G1 and G2 categories in Egypt with African y

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, April 5, GNA - Young Ghanaian swimmer Maayaa Motsieloa Ayawere, is full of confidence for the future, after an impressive outing at the just ended Africa Junior Swimming Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The 13-year old Maayaa, was among a seven-member junior team of two females and five males that competed in the G1 and G2 categories in Egypt with African youth swimming power house countries like Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Kenya.

Maayaa, a student at the British International School, Accra, in an interview with GNA Sports at the Kotoka International Airport said the tournament was a preparatory road to Olympic Games in 2020.

“I made it to the final of the 50 meters breaststroke and it was an exciting competition and I loved every bit of it.

“Now I have to train hard and stay focused on my time, as I prepare to make it to the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo”.

Maayaa, who is with the GH Dolphins swimming club competed for them in Arnsberg, Germany in May 2015 and won bronze in the 50 meters breaststroke.

At this year’s Africa Junior Swimming Championship in Egypt, Maayaa competed in the 100 meters breaststroke, 4x100 free style, 4x100 medley and 50 meters breaststroke, where she went through to the finals and placed 6th in the competition.

Maya's and her colleagues, have all qualified for the World Youth Swimming Championship, slated for 23-28 August 2017 in Indianapolis, USA.

“The ultimate aim for the USA competition is to make the best time to represent Ghana in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with Abeiku and Kow Jackson, " Maayaa noted.

Coach Kodwo Abbiw Jackson Chief Executive Officer of GH Dolphins and coach for the national swimming team is with the view that young and intelligent Maayaa has the knack to be a world champion.

The Young British International School student, who is very disciplined in her academics also has a humanitarian heart that has helped her to write, compose and record a song titled ‘is everything alright’ to help raise funds for street children.

Maayaa learned swimming at the age of four with SK Neptun Club in Stockholm, Sweden and later moved to Ghana at the age of six to continue her swimming with Felix Fitness Foundation, where she trained as a Junior Life Saviour and currently with GH Dolphins.

GNA