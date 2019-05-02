news, story, article

By Stephen Appiah, GNA

Accra, May 2, GNA - Kumasi Asante Kotoko star striker, Songne Yacouba attended his first training session on Thursday, after a long absence, as a result of injury.

The 27-year-old Burkinabe international had an injury on his legs, after returning from his maiden senior national team assignment, last month and had been missing from training since.

Yacouba was taken through a special training programme together with two other injury returnees, Stephen Nyarko and Collins Ameyaw, according to a monitoring by the GNA Sports.

However, it is unlikely the player would be available for the next game, as he could not join the main team for training.

The Kumasi based club were in negotiations with South African giants, Orlando Pirates over potential move for the striker, who has only one year left on his contract.

