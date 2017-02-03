Half-Assini, WR, Feb 3, GNA - “Holy Royals”, a Female Football team in the Western Region has appealed to corporate bodies, Philanthropists and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to sponsor the activities of the team. The Women First Division Team based at Basaka in the Ellembele District has qualified to play the Women Premier League tournament in the Country which starts on February

The Women First Division Team based at Basaka in the Ellembele District has qualified to play the Women Premier League tournament in the Country which starts on February 4 this year.

The Team Manager, Mrs Matilda Kwofie, made the appeal at Half-Assini when she attended the funeral of Mr Francis Ackah-Azane, Tufohene of Half-Assini and father of one of the players, Hanna Ackah Boasi, alias Kwasi Raale.





Mrs Kwofie said the team was currently being funded by her and three others made up Nana Bonyah Kwofie XI, Chief of Basaka, Mr Simon Ehomah, Assemblyman and Mr Kwasi Bonzoe, all of Basaka.





The Manager said due to the team’s scanty financial resources, at times it was difficult to fund the activities and programmes of the team and noted that if the necessary funds were not received, it would be difficult for the team to perform well in the Premier League.





She hinted that the team and Hassacas Ladies based in Sekondi, were representing the Region in this year's Women Premier League.





According to Ms Kwofie, Holy Royals defeated Ideal Ladies team from Greater Accra during the First Division finals in December last year to qualify for the Premier League.

She therefore urged the public to come to their aid for the team to effectively participate in the league.

