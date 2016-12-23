The West Hill Mall in collaboration with Chicken-Inn, will this week end host a Table Tennis Championship, as part of activities designed for the Christmas celebrations.

Accra, Dec 23, GNA – The West Hill Mall in collaboration with Chicken-Inn, has held a Table Tennis Championship, as part of activities designed for the Christmas celebrations.



According to the management of the mall, the championship which was held last Saturday, featured players from the National Table Tennis team, with outstanding players taking home attractive prizes.

A statement from the management said, there will be series of delightful celebratory ambiance with incessant live out-of-station broadcasts by Joy FM, colourful children’s games and entertainment on the forecourt and the breathtaking open West Hills Mall, days before christmas.

It said, Joy FM’s Live OB broadcasts, which resumed on Thursday, Dec 22, will feature lots of giveaways for shoppers until Christmas Eve, with Santa Grotto opened to the public for daily visitations till January 2.

It added that, Vodafone Ghana Limited, will on December 26, will host the final draw of their consumer promotion here; while the Tagoe Sisters will have a live gospel concert on Christmas Day.

Mr. Oduro-Konadu said in an interview that, the ambience mall, at the mall will be spiced up with live piano/organ recitals, while on Boxing Day and Dec 30, will host a massive Karaoke session which would be transmitted live on Pluzz FM.

Earlier, the season was lighted with carols night with nine lessons featured acclaimed forerunners in choral music, namely the Winneba Youth Choir, the Oguaa Youth Choir, the Tesano Youth Choir, Joyful Harp Chorale and the Orthodox Choir and had Celebrities, Tenants and staff reading the lessons.

The Abibigroma Drama Troupe was also there to give the audience memorable interludes of kaleidoscopic enactments of the birth of Christ.

The audience, mostly patrons, customers, tenants, shop attendants and revelers chasing fun and excitement, looked on spellbound as the youthful ladies and gents took turns to display the brand of vocal showmanship and stagecraft which makes them veritable leaders in choral music in the country.

