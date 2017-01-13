The Managing Director of Total Petroleum Ghana Mr. Olivier Van-Parys is anticipating the Black Stars of Ghana,will emerge champions as the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which starts on Saturday in Gabon.

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 13, GNA - The Managing Director of Total Petroleum Ghana Mr. Olivier Van-Parys is anticipating the Black Stars of Ghana,will emerge champions as the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which starts on Saturday in Gabon.

Total and the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) signed a deal in July last year, to make the petroleum company the title sponsor of AFCON and other CAF competitions for a period of eight years.

Ahead of the tourney on Saturday, Total Group, the headline sponsors of the biggest football festival in the Continent AFCON, held a media launch on Friday in Accra.

Speaking at the media launch, Mr. Van- Parys wished the Black Stars success in the biennial tourney and added that ‘‘we look forward to a celebration with the trophy at the end of the competition’’.

He reiterated that his outfit’s commitment to support Africa football hinges on the unity and development the continent derives.

The MD said “Our decision to partner African Football is to foster unity and development that this principal sport brings to the continent.

‘‘On the occasion of the launch of the Total AFCON 2017, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited re-echoes its passion for football and development by bringing exciting and engaging activities to the public at all our service to create the AFCON fever and strengthen ties with our dear customers.”

Ghana, the four times AFCON champions will be participating in the tournament and have set sight on winning the title that has eluded the country for the past 35 years.

Ghana is housed in Group D alongside Uganda, Egypt and Mali.

GNA