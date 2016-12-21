Ghanaian Champions Wa All Stars have been drawn against Libyan side Al Ahli Tripoli in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League

All Stars amassed 51 points out of a possible 90 to clinch the title for the first time under Coach Enos Adipah.

The Wa based side will host the Green Waves as Ahli are affectionately called, in the first leg at the Wa Sports Stadium on the 10-12th of February 2017.

The Libyan side will then host the Ghanaian champions in the second leg of the draw on the 17-19th February 2017 with the winner of the two legs advancing to the First round of the Champions League.

Coach Adipah has assured to make history for Ghana when his side starts their campaign in Africa.

