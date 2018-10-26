By Blaise Agana, GNA Bolgatanga (UE), Oct 26, GNA - The Organising Committee of the 31st edition of Tour Du Faso, has included routes in Ghana to the competition. The second and third stages of the international cycling competition, would be held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, on Sunday, October 27, with cyclists from other African countries participating. The decision of the organiser

By Blaise Agana, GNA

Bolgatanga (UE), Oct 26, GNA - The Organising Committee of the 31st edition of Tour Du Faso, has included routes in Ghana to the competition.

The second and third stages of the international cycling competition, would be held in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, on Sunday, October 27, with cyclists from other African countries participating.

The decision of the organisers to extend the competition to Ghana, was in recognition of the long standing cordial relationship between Ghana and Burkina Faso in Sports.

Mr Sawadogo Yasnesmanegre, the President of the Organizing National Committee announced this, when he paid a courtesy call on the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, Mr Fuseini Adongo, in Bolgatanga.

The visit was to inform the minister of the committee's decision to extend the cycling competition to Ghana and to also brief him about preparations towards the event.

Mr Sawadogo who is also the president of the Burkina Faso Cycling Federation said, Bolgatanga would host the second and third stages of the cycling competition, with over 80 cyclists from 15 countries in Africa and Europe taking part.

The Upper East Regional Minister said, the decision to extend the race to Ghana was a laudable one, since both countries had enjoyed good bilateral relations in several areas including sports, which had the power to unite people from different cultural backgrounds.

Mr. Adongo pledged the support of his office to the race and urged the committee to work closely with the Ghanaian security and relevant authorities to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.

Mr Iddrisu Bediako Ahmed, the Director of the Upper East Regional Sports Authority, said the race would attract about 300 people into the region.

Mr Ahmed said as part of the activities ahead of the race, there would also be musical night show where musicians, cultural groups from both countries would be performing on showcase the rich culture from the two countries.

GNA