By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA Accra, Aug.22, GNA - Ultimate Fitness Palace, a sports wellness and fitness center has launched the second edition of the Osu Homowo Sports Festival aimed at encouraging the youth to inculcate the habit of exercise into their daily lives. The sports festival launched at the Osu Ebenezer Hall in Accra, which is scheduled from 29th August, 2018 to 8th Septemb

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA



Accra, Aug.22, GNA - Ultimate Fitness Palace, a sports wellness and fitness center has launched the second edition of the Osu Homowo Sports Festival aimed at encouraging the youth to inculcate the habit of exercise into their daily lives.

The sports festival launched at the Osu Ebenezer Hall in Accra, which is scheduled from 29th August, 2018 to 8th September, 2018 would see sporting activities spanning from soccer, taekwondo, body building, weightlifting, including a health walk and aerobics competition.

Mr Arnold Aryee, Chief Executive Officer, Ultimate Fitness Palace noted in an interview with GNA Sports that the sporting festival, which would have about eight U-13 soccer teams, would also breathe life into the youth who are our future leaders and heroes in terms of sports.

“With the inclusion of the U-13 football gala, the young players would benefit a lot, because it would set the tone for them for their future plans, since we would have two scouts to monitor and watch out for potential players”.

According to him the taekwondo is also expected to draw a lot of athletes to the festival to engage each other for laurels with the bodybuilding and weightlifting billed to be another sports that would attract a lot of people.

“With poor or meagre motivation for bodybuilders and weightlifters after hectic trainings and regimes, we are changing the face of that sports by giving handsome cash prizes and appearance fees for all participants.

“We are going to have the Men’s Physique and Masters in the bodybuilding event, with a ‘MR GH Strong Man competition’ and MR GH Flex’ Championship in the weightlifting event, where the bodybuilding would have the light weight, middle weight and heavy weight events”.

The bodybuilding and weightlifting is slated for the Accra sports stadium, with the football gala at the Osu Salem Park.

GNA