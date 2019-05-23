news, story, article

KAMPALA, May 23 (Xinhua/GNA) - Uganda's football governing body has terminated its contract with the Under 17 national team coach, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin from Ghana.

The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) said in a statement issued late on Wednesday that the termination followed a request by the coach to go home and handle family matters that would not allow him continue on with the job.

"FUFA and Kwesi have agreed to end the contract between the two parties by mutual consent," said the statement from the organization.

The Federation said it was happy with the work done by Kwesi while in Uganda.

The termination comes after the Under 17 national team under the guidance of Kwesi failed to qualify for the 2019 Under 17 World Cup to take place in Brazil.

Kwesi was appointed in March, this year.

