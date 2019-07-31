news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, July 31, GNA – Rev. Richmond Quarcoo, the Chef De Mission of the 2019 Africa Games in Morocco has said, they are yet to decide on the total number of athletes to represent Ghana at the 2019 Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

In an interview with the GNA Sports on Wednesday, he debunked rumors in the local media that, Ghana will present 95 athletes to the Games fixed for 19-31 August.

Mr. Quarcoo said, the International Games Committee was yet to meet to finalise Ghana’s quota and relay to the media, hence ongoing discussions were mere speculations.

However, the Federations were unhappy with the number of quota given them with the view that, athletes have started training and psyched their minds to be represent Ghana, only to be told they would not make the cut for the event.

Initially, disciplines including weightlifting, Taekwondo, Cycling were given a quota of athletes but reports are rife that, the quota given had been slashed to pave way for other disciplines.

Ghana won 19 medals made up of two Gold, nine Silver and eight Bronze in the previous edition held in Congo Brazzaville.

