By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 6, GNA - Mercy Quarcoo- Tagoe, the coach of Ghana’s Senior Women’s national team, has invited 30 players to camp, as the team begins preparations for their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The Black Queens would face Gabon in a double header on August 26, with the return leg scheduled for September 1st.

The invited players are expected to report to camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday August 7.

The squad is made of six foreign based players.

Herein the full squad

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies) Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies) Abigial Tawiah-Mensah (Sea Lions) Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies)

Defenders: Janet Agyir (Afturelding), Gladays Amfobea (LadyStrikers), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (LadyStrikers) , Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions), Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals), Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies), Vida Opoku (Police Ladies), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions), and Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies),

Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong (Prisons), Portia Boakye (Djurgarden) Grace Asantewaa (EDF Logrono), Joyce Antwiwaa (Ashtown Ladies), and Cynthia Boakye Yiadom (Army Ladies) and Priscilla Okyere (Rayo Vallecano) Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)

Strikers: Alice Kusi (Shabab Al-Ordon), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Ernestina Tetteh (Halifax), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Leticia Adjei (Samara Ladies) Princella Adubea (Sporting Huelva) and Milot Pokuaa (Hasaacas Ladies).

