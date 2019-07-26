news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, July 26, GNA - Thirteen Media Houses and three Media Training Institutions have confirmed their participation in the maiden edition of the National Media Games scheduled for Saturday August 17, at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The participating teams would compete in seven sporting disciplines in both men and women categories.

The event which is in collaboration with the National Sports Authority (NSA) would see the overall Media House take home a cash prize of Ghc10,000 and a giant trophy as well as the bragging right of being ‘National Media Games Champion 2019’.

According to the organizers, the event would offer the viewing-public the opportunity to see and cheer their favourite TV and Radio personalities to victory.

This would be the biggest gathering of state and private owned media as well as Ghana’s top media training Institutions in one place to network and compete.

The participating Media Houses include Media General, New Times Corporation, Kencity Media, Ghana News Agency (GNA), Class Media Group, Global Media Alliance, Daily Guide Network, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), Praise TV, HomeBase TV, Metro TV, Angel Broadcasting Network and TV Africa with the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), the National Film And Television Institute (NAFTI) and the African University College of Communication (AUCC) as participating Media Training Institutions.

They would compete in Athletics, Football, Volley Ball, Apple-In-A-Line and Tug of War. Trophies and medals will be presented for each discipline.

The event is dubbed ‘Rise Above the Noise’ is meant to deal with the canker of pirated material and to encourage the production of local content.

