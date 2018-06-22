Accra, June 22, GNA - The Rexona ‘Be the Next Champion’ campaign has given opportunity to many young football talents to exhibit their skills for a chance in the grand final scheduled to take place at the Accra Academy football pitch next month. The campaign is a skills based competition aimed at choosing a Ghanaian representative to be part of the African 11 team to play against Chelsea FC

The campaign is a skills based competition aimed at choosing a Ghanaian representative to be part of the African 11 team to play against Chelsea FC.

So far, the Rexona ‘Be the Next Champion’ campaign “train” has visited six regions namely: the Upper West, Upper East, Northern, Brong Ahafo, Western and Central regions.

Hundreds of young footballers turned up at the various parks in the regions to show their skilfulness to become the next champion and to win the enviable opportunity of a lifetime.

The contestants were taken through physical drills and on field exercises to evaluate their performance on the pitch by former Black Star player and international football icon, Laryea Kingston who is the official coach for the campaign.

At the end of the scouting sessions, the following were selected to represent their respective regions: Adombilla Shadrack and Musah Azumah - Upper West, Abdul Nasir Abubakar and Abrah Salim - Upper East, Abdul Nasir Abubakar and Abrah Salim - Northern, Gilbert Yeboah and Agyemang Boakye – Brong Ahafo, Franklin Buah and Joseph Quansah - Western, and Obed Akom Bentum and Rexford Osei also qualified for the Central region.

Coach Laryea Kingston expressed satisfaction with the quality of players who participated in the exercise so far.

“It has been a great experience, a lot of talented footballers participated in the exercises making the selection process a bit tiresome. I believe we got the best, so we look forward to their performance in the grand finale”, he added.

The Brand Manager for Rexona at Unilever Ghana, Ms. Vanessa Kavi said, “The regions exhibited outstanding performance. There was an intense contest between the contenders but the best managed to set themselves apart from the rest. We are happy that after the competition we have very able representatives for the six regions visited.

The rest of the trials will go on at the Koforidua Methodist Park (Koforidua Poly) in the Eastern Region on Saturday, 23rd June.

In the following week in Volta region, at the Police Depot Park - Ho on 25th June, and in Kumasi, aspirants can visit any of these parks; Red Park (Asawasi)- Friday 29th June and on Saturday 30th June at Sakraska Park at Abuabo.

