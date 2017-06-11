By Edna A. Quansah, GNAAccra, June 11, GNA - Three School from the Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern Regions have qualified to join seven others for the finals of the Milo U-13 championship scheduled for June 20-24 at the Nduom Park, Elmina. The final zonal event, which ended at the Legon Presec Park, saw the 2015 Champions Bepong Methodist beating Ashaiman number 5 by two goals to one to book

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, June 11, GNA - Three School from the Greater Accra, Volta and Eastern Regions have qualified to join seven others for the finals of the Milo U-13 championship scheduled for June 20-24 at the Nduom Park, Elmina.

The final zonal event, which ended at the Legon Presec Park, saw the 2015 Champions Bepong Methodist beating Ashaiman number 5 by two goals to one to book a ticket for the finals.

The qualified schools include Ashiaman No 5 Basic School (Greater Accra region), Redeem Methodist (Volta region), Bepong Methodist (Eastern region), Bagabaga Primary (Northern region) and Mother Theresa Primary (Upper East region).

The rest are, St. Monica Anglican Primary (Central region), Dankwakran D/A Primary (Western region), St. Theresa Primary (Brong Ahafo) and Hwediem Primary (Ashanti region).

Ashaiman number 5, Benpong Methodist and Redeem Methodist were given Milo branded footballs, boxes of Indomie, and products from Nestle Ghana limited for reaching the finals.

Addressing the participants at the end of the zonal competition in Accra, the Category Manager, Beverages, of Nestle Ghana, Mrs. Funmi Osineye congratulated the qualified schools for their exploits.

She urged the other schools that failed to make it to the finals, not to relent on their efforts but keep training for future competitions.

She said her outfit is committed to providing a platform for young talents to excel.

“It has been an interesting journey for the brand from Zone One of the league, which started from Tamale, to Sunyani, Takoradi and ended in Accra. Numerous talents have been unearthed from the different stages,”she stated.

Mrs Osineye said the competition is not only aimed at teaching the basic rudiments of football but also key life-values learnt from participating in sports including confidence, respect and teamwork, which is required to succeed in the ultimate game of life.

"I am expecting a competitive final and wish the finalists the best of luck.

The Greater Accra Regional Physical Education Coordinator, Peter Atefa expressed appreciation to Nestle for organising the Milo U 13 tourney.

He urged the children to combine academic work with sports and also be disciplined in order to excel in their endeavours.

The ultimate champions will receive a cash prize and products from the company.

