news, story, article

Accra, July 25, GNA – The Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) is expected to submit a list of ten boxers to represent Ghana at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco next month.

The ten-member contingent is made eight males and two females.

However, the ten boxers according to information gathered by the GNA Sports would be vetted by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) before the final approval.

The list according to information is made up of notable names like Abdul Wahid Omar, Jesse Lartey, Suleyman Tetteh, who have over the years proven to be reliable medal prospects for the nation at major international competitions.

Mr. George Lamptey, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) said in an interview that, his boxers have prepared well for the competition and were capable of winning at least three medals for the nation.

He said the performance of the boxers in previous competitions, had given him enough conviction that, the team would perform well at the Games.

The Games would be held from August 19 to 31 in Rabat and other cities.

GNA