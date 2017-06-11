Accra, June 11, GNA - Joseph Painstil scored a hat-trick to aid Tema Youth defeat Accra Great Olympics 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, on match day 18 of the 2017 Ghana Premier League (GPL) played on Saturday. The first away win for the Tema based team, in the GPL, saw Painstil opening the scores in 16th minute. He made it two, two minutes later, before Theophilus Ogo made it three in the 39th

Accra, June 11, GNA - Joseph Painstil scored a hat-trick to aid Tema Youth defeat Accra Great Olympics 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, on match day 18 of the 2017 Ghana Premier League (GPL) played on Saturday.

The first away win for the Tema based team, in the GPL, saw Painstil opening the scores in 16th minute.

He made it two, two minutes later, before Theophilus Ogo made it three in the 39th minute, after James Akaminko set him through.

Great Olympics threw a lot of bodies upfront, in a bid to redeem their image but they failed convert the chances that came their way.

Olympics paid for the profligacy in the 85th minute Olympics, as Painstil scored his third goal in the game to end the 4-0 drubbing of the home side.

GNA