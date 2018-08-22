Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet promotions would make the Bukom Boxing Arena come alive again on October 20, with his maiden bill, "Asamoah Gyan Fight Night". In all ten boxers, Emmanuel Tagoe, also known as "Game Boy" would set the place alive with five bouts. On the night, would be Ghana’s former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight champion, Emmanuel Tagoe tak

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Asamoah Gyan’s Baby Jet promotions would make the Bukom Boxing Arena come alive again on October 20, with his maiden bill, "Asamoah Gyan Fight Night".



In all ten boxers, Emmanuel Tagoe, also known as "Game Boy" would set the place alive with five bouts.

On the night, would be Ghana’s former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Lightweight champion, Emmanuel Tagoe taking on two-time World Boxing Association (WBA) Lightweight champion Paulus Moses of Namibia for the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Lightweight title.

In the supporting bouts, hard puncher, Ishmael Ayittey would square up with Ofei Dodoo in a 10-round contest in National Lightweight division, with Michael Ansah popularly known as "One Bullet" challenging Sherrif Quaye in another Lightweight battle.

Former Featherweight champion Malik Jabir makes a return to square off with Robert Quaye in the Super Lightweight championship; whiles Aziz Quartey also faces Raphael King in a 10-round welterweight contest.

Tagoe, expressed appreciation to the management for the fight and promised his fans victory on the night.

“Boxing is for Gas and I’m happy the press conference is being organized in Bukom here. This bout is an opportunity for me to show everyone that I’m the best.

"The boxer coming is a two-time world champion, but when he gets here he would be reduced to a normal boxer because of what I would show him”, he bragged.

