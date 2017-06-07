By Edna A. Quansah, GNA Accra, June 7, GNA - Lightweight boxing rivals, George “Red Tiger” Ashie and Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe will lock horns again on Friday, June 16 at the Bukom Boxing Arena as they battle for the bragging rights in front of Middleweight World Champion Floyd Mayweather. Upscale Entertainment, in partnership with BabyJet promotions, would host Mayw

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, June 7, GNA - Lightweight boxing rivals, George “Red Tiger” Ashie and Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe will lock horns again on Friday, June 16 at the Bukom Boxing Arena as they battle for the bragging rights in front of Middleweight World Champion Floyd Mayweather.

Upscale Entertainment, in partnership with BabyJet promotions, would host Mayweather, who would be in the country on June 15 this year, to project Ghana to the world.

The Organisers believe Mayweather’s visit to the country would also help promote Ghana as tourism destination.

As part of activities to host the renowned boxer, a series of activities, including a motivational session, corporate dinner at the Movenpic, a visit to the Manhyia palace and selected orphanages as well as the exhibition bout involving rivals Tagoe and Ashie over six rounds.

The activities lined up are to celebrate the visit of the undefeated retired middleweight world champion, Mayweather Jr. to Ghana.

The battle for supremacy between these two talented boxing champions will be strong as both fighters will chase the attention of the ‘‘Money man’’ and they have vowed to steal the show that night.

It would be recalled that the current IBO world lightweight title holder, ‘‘Game Boy’’ Tagoe won by a unanimous decision against ‘Red Tiger’ in 2012 and the later felt he was cheated.

As a result, many boxing fans and pundits have called for the two to slug it out again to determine the real champion and this is the time for them to show the world, who the best is.

Tagoe comes into this fight with a record of 27-1, 13 KO’s against his opponent’s 29-4-17KO’s and 1 draw.

On paper, Tagoe is ahead of Ashie and the latter needs prove why he thinks he is the best.

In an interview with the GNA Sports, Ashie vowed to steal the show and defeat his opponent claiming he (Ashie) is better than Tagoe.

There will also be amateur bouts on the bill.

