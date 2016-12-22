Borussia Moenchengladbach appointed Dieter Hecking as coach on Thursday, a day after dismissing Andre Schubert, the Bundesliga club said

Berlin, Dec. 22, (GNA/dpa) - Borussia Moenchengladbach appointed Dieter Hecking as coach on Thursday, a day after dismissing Andre Schubert, the Bundesliga club said.

Hecking, 52, who began the season in charge of Wolfsburg, has signed a contract until June 2019.

"For me, it's about getting to know the players as soon as possible," Hecking told the club's website.

"We have to quickly get into the daily work. We have only two and a half weeks (in the winter break), then the game is already on us in Darmstadt.

"But I am confident that we will manage this relatively quickly and find a good relationship. I now have some homework for Christmas."

Moenchengladbach sports director Max Eberl said the club wanted to "set a new impetus" under Hecking after a poor run of results has left the team fifth from bottom.

"Dieter Hecking is exactly the right man, a coach with a lot of experience who has worked very successfully with various clubs at different levels," Eberl said.

Moenchengladbach have just one win and seven defeats from their last 11 league games but are still in the German Cup and in the Europa League, having dropped from the Champions League.

Hecking, who signed his first professional contract as a player with 'Gladbach in the early 1980s, has also coached Alemannia Aachen, Hanover and Nuremberg in the top flight.

He had been coach of Wolfsburg coach since the start of 2013 and enjoyed initial success, winning the German Cup in 2015 and finishing runners-up to Bayern Munich the same season.

However Wolfsburg parted company with the coach on October 17 after winning just one of seven league games.

Hecking said: "Borussia were always one of the competitors of VfL Wolfsburg when it came to fighting for international places. That is why I always kept an eye on the club."

Schubert and Lucien Favre, who resigned as coach in September 2015, had both played a major role in making sure Borussia were in the upper reaches of the league during the past few seasons, Hecking said.

"I will do everything I can to resume and continue this process," he added.

GNA