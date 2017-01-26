William D. Ezah / Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA Special Correspondents, courtesy uniBank and Asky Airlines Port-Gentil, Gabon, Jan 26, GNA – Black Stars winger Samuel Tetteh, is disappointed his first outing for the team against Egypt at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations ended in a defeat. Tetteh told the GNA Sports in an interview that, his focus is now on the game against DR Congo, adding that

Port-Gentil, Gabon, Jan 26, GNA – Black Stars winger Samuel Tetteh, is disappointed his first outing for the team against Egypt at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations ended in a defeat.

Tetteh told the GNA Sports in an interview that, his focus is now on the game against DR Congo, adding that it was more important than what happened in the Egypt game.

He said Congo is very strong and with a lot of talented players and could pose serious threats to any side in the competition hence the need to intensify preparations for them.

Tetteh, who had his first game for the Black Stars in his maiden Africa Cup of Nations, told the GNA Sports that, though he was expecting a favourable outcome, he was also excited he had the chance to prove a point.

“I was really disappointed in the results of the game, because I wanted to play a key role in getting the team end the group stages on a clean sheet, but am happy I put up a good show.

“It was an opportunity I was waiting for and I strongly I made the best out of it.

“We have an important game to play against DR Congo and that will determine our survival in the competition, so now our focus is on them.

“We need to win that game to ensure our progress in the competition and ultimately win the cup for Ghana” He noted.

