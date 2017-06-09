By Edward Gyasi Accra, June 8, GNA - Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports (MoYs) on Thursday, inspected the University of Ghana Sports Stadium to assess its current state. Mr Asiamah together with Prof. Emmanuel Oduro Owusu, the Vice Chancellor of the University had a thorough inspection of the 14 year old edifice, which is yet to be completed. In an interview with the media,

In an interview with the media, Mr. Isaac Asiamah pledged that the incumbent government would fulfill their promise of completing the multi-purpose edifice before their first term of office ends.

"Our government initiated this project some years ago and we are going to complete it as soon as possible

"I want to assure the University community that Nana Akufo Addo, the president of this country is directly interested to ensuring that this edifice would see the light of day.

"We are going to make sure that we have a modern sports stadium for the University of Ghana." Mr. Asiamah said.

The minister added that, after thorough assessment of the stadium, about sixteen million dollars ($16m) would be needed to get it completed.

"Sixteen million dollars ($16m) would be required to finish the project. we have had several discussions to generate income for it.

"The most important thing is that there is commitment, so the funding arrangement would certainly be done." He said.

Mr. Asiamah also expressed gratitude to Prof. Emmanuel Oduro Owusu for showing interest in getting the work done.

