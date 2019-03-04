news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, March 4, GNA - Mr. Khalifa Yousif Al Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Ghana, has presented $6,000 to the Special Olympics Ghana team, ahead of their World Games in Abu Dhabi this year.

In a short presentation ceremony held at the residence of the Ambassador, attended by Board Members and officials of Special Olympics Ghana said, “though your visit is short and you are leaving on Thursday, I'm touched by the presence of the athletes here. I am giving you $6,000 for your petty expenses to ensure the team churns out good results when the games get underway in my country,” Mr. Al Zaabi said.

Speaking on behalf of Team Ghana, Assistant Commission of Police (ACP) (rtd) Augustine Kokukorkor, Board Chairman of Special Olympics Ghana, expressed appreciation to the ambassador for the kind gesture.

“We are elated for this benevolent act from Your Excellency. This money has come at the right time to cushion us ahead of the event. We are grateful and promise to put the money in good use to enhance the performance of the athletes to raise the flag of Ghana high,” he noted.

Team Ghana would be among 170 countries expected to compete for laurels in the multi-purpose sporting event meant for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The West African country would compete in 7 aside soccer, 5 aside soccer, athletics and dancing competition when the events get underway at the Zayed Sports City Stadium from 14-21 March

Ghana won three medals in the last edition in Los Angeles, USA after Ghana had presented 4 athletes.

The Special Olympics World Games would feature 7,000 athletes in 24 events.

GNA