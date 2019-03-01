news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, Feb. 28, GNA - Mr. Khalifa Yousif Al Zaafi, Ambassador of The United Arab Emirates (UAE), to Ghana, will host the Special Olympics Ghana Board and the team, on Monday, March 4, ahead of their World Games in Abu Dhabi.

The ceremony, which is expected to take place at the residence of the Ambassador, would see Ghana’s contingent, interacting with the high profiled dignitaries before enplaning to the Gulf region for the championship.

Team Ghana would be among the 170 countries expected to compete for laurels in the week long multi-purpose event, meant for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The West African country, would compete in seven-aside soccer, five-aside soccer, athletics and dancing competition, when the events get underway at the Zayed Sports City Stadium from March 14-21 this year.

Ghana’s pedigree is unquestionable following their impressive performance in the last edition in Los Angeles with 3 medals after Ghana had presented 4 athletes.

The Special Olympics World Games would feature 7,000 athletes in 24 events.

GNA