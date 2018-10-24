Accra, Oct. 23, GNA — Mr Vincent E. McCauley, Director of Admissions of the Soul Clinic International School, has called on students to take active interest in sports, to remain healthy at all times. He said sports unites, entertains and keep the body healthy and broadens the mind and must be embraced by all. Mr McCauley made the call at the end of Fun Games, as part of activities marking the

The anniversary, which would be climaxed on December 8, is on the theme ‘‘A Renewed Mind for Growth’’.

The students and the tutors engaged in basketball, volleyball as well as track and field.

The Director of Admissions commended the participants for showing unity and brotherliness throughout the games.

He said the school established in 1968, had trained many students most of whom were occupying key positions in government.

Mr McCauley said the school had been winning many awards organized by the British Council, due to quality tuition offered and gave the assurance that, it would continue to offer quality tuition at all times.

GNA