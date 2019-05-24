news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Accra, May 23, GNA - Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana is set to sponsor the maiden upcoming Ghana Skate Soccer League with the first event billed for Saturday, May 25 in Kumasi.

The competition would be organized by the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), which is a non-governmental organization (NGO) dedicated to the development of the physically challenged members of the society.

According to the organisers the key focus of the initiative was to get the physically challenged off the streets.

The discipline also creates an environment that gives opportunity to the physically challenged to showcase their talent through the game of soccer.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the games, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson, the Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Ghana said, “supporting the Skate Soccer is one of such exciting ways to help the physically challenged. Sponsoring the game is mainly because of the uniqueness of the game and the players involved.

“The players, regardless of the challenges they face, continue to embrace the opportunities they find to showcase their strength, tenacity and talent. It is a game that reflects MTN’s Can do spirit and Relationship values. It is simply amazing to watch them play.”

Mr Kojo-Ganson added that, “more importantly, we hope that through this sport, more opportunities would be created for the players”.

He assured customers of life enriching packages since this year has been declared the Year of the Customer by MTN.

He added, “We will continue to innovate, create and build meaningful relationships that brighten lives.”

Mr. Albert Frimpong, President of IFSS said, “the support from MTN is timely and highly appreciated. I am delighted that the Federation is growing steadily and gaining more support.

“We would continue to demonstrate our commitment to the development of the physically challenged particularly polio victims through sports. Our aim is to include Skate Soccer in the Paralympics and we know we will succeed.”

MTN Ghana has been supporting various sectors of sports in the country. Notable football clubs including King Faisal, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have benefitted from sponsorship from MTN. The FA cup has also not been left out in the recent past. MTN currently supports Kumasi Asante Kotoko and many Golf clubs.

The company also supports the Annual Sport Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) awards held to reward Sports Personalities.

GNA