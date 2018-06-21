By Edna A. Quansah, GNA Accra, June 20, GNA - Mr. Stephen Oduro, Managing Director (MD) of SIC Insurance Company Limited, has re-affirmed the company’s commitment to the development of golf in the country. “Golf is played by all ages and enjoyed by a whole range of people as well. It also provides us an opportunity to engage our stakeholders which include golfers and bring them together to n

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA



Accra, June 20, GNA - Mr. Stephen Oduro, Managing Director (MD) of SIC Insurance Company Limited, has re-affirmed the company’s commitment to the development of golf in the country.

“Golf is played by all ages and enjoyed by a whole range of people as well. It also provides us an opportunity to engage our stakeholders which include golfers and bring them together to network on the course.”

He said this statement on the sidelines during the recently held Second Presidential Golf Tournament in Kumasi.

Mr. Oduro said SIC Insurance agreed to partner the organizers due to the unique opportunity the event offers.

“This is historic. It has never happened before. For the first time in the history of golf in the country, we are having the real occasion of the Head of State and two glamorous royals providing a historic tee-off and even participating.

SIC Insurance, the leading Insurance Company in Ghana with the slogan “panyin di pinyin” has no option than to associate ourselves with this event.”

According to Mr. Oduro, the discipline also falls in line with the company’s core values of professionalism, respect, sense of urgency, trust and relationship.

He said the company shares in the vision of the theme for the event. “Transforming the Nation Through Golf” because the sports brings together various business executives and players across board to create the necessary common platform to generate as well as nurture business ideas with innovative thinking and an environment for building strong networks.

Elaborating on the health benefits associated with golf, Mr. Oduro reckoned that, having time to exercise is one of the biggest challenges of top executives today.

“Golf is a sport that provides the opportunity to exercise and let out stress. Walking on the course for almost four to five hours provide abundant health benefits.”

On the SIC Insurance, golf sponsorship portfolio, he said the outfit was committed to the sponsorship of the sport and has previously sponsored a tournament at Tema Golf course and that plans are far advanced to sponsor an invitation tournament to be hosted by Achimota Golf Club in the coming months.

The Head of State golf tournament started in 2017 as an event designed for the nation’s best executive players.

The event had Sammy Hage and Mary Prempeh both at the Kumasi Royal Golf Club winning the men’s and women’s events respectively.

A dinner to climax the occasion was graced by the Head of State, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin II as well as some traditional rulers and Ministers of State.

GNA