Bafana Bafana Coach Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba has been sacked with immediate effect for misconduct

Accra, Dec 22. GNA - Bafana Bafana Coach Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba has been sacked with immediate effect for misconduct.

The Coach, after extensive deliberations, was found guilty of the three charges leveled against him of Gross Misconduct/Professional Misconduct; Gross Insubordination/Professional Misconductm and Violation of the South African Football Association (SAFA) Communications Policy.

Chief Executive Officer of SAFA Dennis Mumble said, “It is regrettable that we had to face the events of the past month at a time when the National Team is experiencing resurgence in its quest to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Due to the seriousness of the Coach’s actions, we had to release our Head Coach with immediate effect. We shall immediately institute a search for a new Head Coach familiar with African football competition, who will be expected to continue the quest to qualify for the world’s apex football competition. We ask all supporters to continue to support Bafana Bafana.”

According to SAFA’s statement, “it will urgently consult its internal structures for the purpose of finding a replacement as soon as possible”.

A statement released by SAFA on Thursday morning stated: “Following the unfortunate incidents that occurred in Polokwane on Saturday, 12 November 2016, after the match between Bafana Bafana and Senegal, the South African Football Association (SAFA) placed Head Coach Ephraim Shakes Mashaba on suspension pending a disciplinary hearing.

“The hearing took place between December 5th – 12th and was chaired by an independent legal expert, who is an Advocate of the High Court.

Mashaba was suspended after Bafana beat Senegal 2-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Polokwane on November 12‚ when he waved a finger and angrily remonstrated at SAFA officials – including President Danny Jordan – ahead of his post-match TV interview.

He accused his SAFA bosses of not supporting him in a rant that spilt over to a scheduled SABC television interview that had to be delayed for several minutes to give the enraged Bafana mentor time to calm down.

Bafana qualified for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations under Mashaba‚ where they exited from a tough group in the first round.

South Africa however failed to qualify for AFCON 2017‚ with the coach admitting to some glaring errors.

