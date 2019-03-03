news, story, article

Tema, Mar. 3, GNA - Ambassador Joseph C Ackon, Chairman, 100 year Anniversary Celebration Planning Committee of Sekondi Eleven Wise football club, has visited players and the technical team of the club at their training grounds in Sekondi.



At a short but eventful ceremony, Ambassador Ackon assured the players and the technical team of his dedicated loyalty to the club and appealed for seriousness, commitment, discipline from the players, during training sessions, friendly, competitive matches, as well as off the pitch.

He presented to the team, crates of eggs, cartons of milk, milo and an undisclosed amount of money, describing the package as purposely for their breakfast.

A statement issued by Mr Victor Markin, Member/Secretary to the Planning Committee, said Head coach of Sekondi Eleven Wise football club, Mr. Thomas Ampomah, an old player of the club, received the items on behalf of the players.

He expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Ackon and assured him that, his first meeting with the players, was a significant gesture that had boosted the morale and spirit of the entire playing body as they approached the rebuilding exercise of the team with zeal and passion.

Earlier, the Club team manager, had briefed Ambassador Ackon on the welfare of the players.

An open forum enabled the players to share their views, thoughts and anxieties.

Ambassador Ackon was accompanied by member / secretary of the centenary anniversary planning committee, Mr Victor Markin.

GNA