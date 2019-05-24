news, story, article

By Edna A. Quansah/ Benjamin Commey, GNA

Accra, May 24, GNA - Sapholda Ventures Limited, one of the leading freight forwarding companies in Ghana with a global logistics services delivery has renewed their sponsorship package with the Greater Accra Hockey Association for another year.

The package which is worth GH¢ 40,000 is to aid the teams prepare adequately for the on-going 2019/2020 Greater Accra Hockey League.

It also included a GH¢ 2,000 package for the development of juvenile hockey teams in the country.

Mr. Casely Ato Coleman, the Chief Operations Officer, who signed the contract on behalf of Sapholda Ventures Limited at a Press Conference, said they were impressed with the progress of the league, hence the desire to extend the contract and to remain the headline sponsors.

“We believe in performance and we’ve been very impressed with the league. I am also aware that the GRA female team won Silver at the African Club Competition in Nigeria”, he said.

“We want to reassure the leadership of the Greater Accra Hockey Association and other associations that we will always be there to ensure that the lesser known sports get lot of coverage and participation because we believe that it isn’t only football and boxing that can bring us laurels but hockey as well”, he added.

Mr. Derrick Tamaklo, the Vice Chairman for the Greater Accra Hockey Association in an interview with the media on the sideline of the conference said the sponsorship was imperative if the game was to be developed.

“The sponsorship is very crucial because the game has become expensive, considering even the turf that we play on. This will be a big challenge if the association is to take care of the cost” he said.

While commending Sapholda for the effort, Mr Tamaklo said he was hopeful that this will improve the league and enhance the performance of the clubs in future international tournaments.

“Because of the sponsorship, we will have the financial muscle to make our programmes competitive. At a point when we didn’t have sponsors, we had to play one-round league but this season’s is a three-round league, meaning a team has to go through difficult challenge to emerge as winner.”

“For the past two years, our performance at the African stage has been vintage and we hope to improve upon that,” he added.

GNA