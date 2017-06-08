By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA Accra, June 8, GNA - Sponsors of the National Women’s FA Cup competition, Sanford World clinic would partner the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to offer free health screening to fans at match venues during the round of 16 matches. This was announced by the Chairperson of the Women’s League Board, Madam Lenier Addy at the round of 16 draw held on Wednesday at the

“There will be free health screening at the venues for the round of 16 matches. Our sponsor Sanford World Clinics is doing this for us free. It is not going to be only for the clubs but for all the fans,” she noted.

The round of 16 games will witness interesting pairings in both the Northern zone and the Southern zone.

Reigning champions Police Ladies would continue their title defence against Holy Royal Ladies at home. The Northern Zone has Prisons Ladies coming up against Northern Ladies, with Afia Kobi Ladies against Sharp Arrows Ladies.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies will be up against Lepo Ladies, whilst Real Upper Ladies take on Ashtown Ladies.

The Southern Zone will see Faith Ladies hosting Army Ladies, Immigration Ladies battle Samaria Ladies and Lady Strikers play at home to Sea Lions Ladies.

The Round of 16 matches is scheduled for the weekend of June 17-19.

