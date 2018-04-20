By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, Ayilimba Doreen Awonlie, GNA Accra, April 20, GNA - Unilever Ghana Limited, through its Rexona deodorant and anti-perspirant brand, has announced its “Be The Next Champion” campaign as part of its partnership with Chelsea Football Club (FC). The campaign is a skill competition aimed at choosing a Ghanaian representative to be part of the African 11 team to play against

The campaign is a skill competition aimed at choosing a Ghanaian representative to be part of the African 11 team to play against Chelsea Legends.

By introducing the ‘Rexona Be The Next Champion’ campaign, the two champion brands have, through this partnership which was signed on September 30, last year, joined hands to present aspiring football stars in Africa with opportunity of a lifetime.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana Limited, Mr Yeo Ziobeieton stated that the campaign was the company’s contribution to the talent discovery effort being undertaken by numerous organisations in the country, including the Ghana Football Association.

“Imagine what good feeling it would be for one lucky aspiring footballer to spend a day training with Chelsea FC coaches at the team’s training ground in Cobham. The fans are not left out. One lucky super fan would win a Chelsea FC dream trip to watch the Chelsea team train and meet the team at the Cobham Training Centre,” Mr Zeobeieton said.

According to him, Unilever considers this campaign as an opportunity to provide a platform to showcase to the world, the true spirit of Ghanaian soccer and keep this spirit alive, especially so, considering the fact that Ghana did not qualify for the World Cup this year.

“This campaign would definitely open doors for soccer talents across Ghana to be discovered, thus leading to greater exploits,” he said.

The Brand Manager for Rexona, Ms Vanessa Kavi who announced details of the competition said, “Soccer is the most loved sport in Africa and Ghana in particular. It is a key passion point for our consumers and, whether you are on the field or you are watching your team from the stands, those high-pressure moments are when you rely on Rexona to give you the confidence to perform at your best.”

The official Coach for the campaign, Laryea Kingston, who was unveiled at the ceremony said he was privileged with the opportunity and was going to make sure the best players are selected to represent the country.

“We know the country holds many players with huge passion for soccer and this competition gives them the chance to demonstrate their passion and ability. We look forward to the many other opportunities this partnership will unlock for our young Ghanaians,” Laryea noted.

Former Chelsea midfielder and Ghanaian football icon Michael Essien, was named as the brand ambassador for the campaign.

“I am happy to be part of this Rexona and Chelsea partnership, I am very happy to be the Ambassador to promote it’’, Essien said.

The competition would begin in May and end on July 21. Apart from the two ultimate prizes, there are many exciting prizes up for grabs; autographed memorabilia as well as Rexona hampers, jerseys, headphones, water bottles and soccer balls.

