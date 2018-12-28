news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - The week six of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League, was held on the at the Premier Beach Resort, Oshieyie in Accra, with action packed bouts.



The league, which was in honour of Ambassador Ray Quarcoo, as part of his 83rd birthday celebrations, saw Shakul Samir of Akotoku Academy, beating Michael Odartey of CSPY, with Abraham Mensah of CSPY, also winning via split decision against Michael Nelson of Akotoku Academy.

Yusif Seidu of Akotoku Academy, won his bout against Emmanuel Sackey of CSPY, whilst William Attoh of Akotoku Academy won his bout against Odartey Lamptey of CSPY, as Joseph Akai Nettey of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation also won his bout against Abdul Rahman Coffie of Attoh Quarshie Boxing Gym.

Moses Agyei of Seaview Gym won his bout against Philip Quansah of Seconds Out/ Akakevor, before Gabriel Coffie of Seaview Gym won his bout against Elvis Mensah of Seconds Out / Akakevor.

Muhammed Aryeetey of Seaview Gym, also won his bout against Ebenezer Kolibey of Seconds Out/ Akakevor.

