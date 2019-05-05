news, story, article

Accra, May 5, GNA - Accra Hearts of Oak were in blistering form as they whitewashed West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) 4-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the return fixture of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee Special Cup.

Micthell Sarpong opened the scoring for the home side in the 28th minute after a brilliant set-up by Joseph Esso.

Hearts were dominant throughout the first half and made it difficult for the visiting team to string consistent passes together.

Hearts was persistent in attack and this paid off in the 38th minute with skipper Fatawu Mohammed heading home from a pinpoint cross from Christopher Bonney on the right flanks.

With the Academy boys looking a pale-shadow of themselves the Phobians could only but take advantage of their opponent's approach to the game to seek vengeance after suffering humiliating defeats at the academy side in previous games.

Youth team graduate, Abdul Umar Manaf, who won the man-of-the-match award added the third in the 62nd minute with a beautiful long dip effort over the head of WAFA goalie who was out of his line.

Substitute Kofi Kordzi made it four with his superb solo run in the final minute to put an icing on the cake for Kim Grant's men.

This has by far been the best performance from the Phobians in this competition so far with many of their fans hopeful of a great future for the team.

GNA