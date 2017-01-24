By William Dodzi Ezah, GNA Special Correspondent, Gabon, Courtesy UniBank Ghana Limited and Asky Airlines Port-Gentil, Jan 23, GNA - Black Stars defender Baba Rahman, may be out of action for seven months, after suffering a knee injury at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Gabon. Rahman ended his AFCON career after suffering knee injury in the first game in Group D against Uganda at

Port-Gentil, Jan 23, GNA - Black Stars defender Baba Rahman, may be out of action for seven months, after suffering a knee injury at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), in Gabon.

Rahman ended his AFCON career after suffering knee injury in the first game in Group D against Uganda at the port Gentil stadium.

Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, president of the Ghana football association (GFA), disclosed this at a press conference in Gabon on Monday.

According to the GFA president, further tests conducted on the player reveals that, he may be out of action for a minimum of seven months, adding that it was an unpleasant situation.

He said the players were not playing for money, but the honour of the nation, since most of them earn more than $10,000 whilst playing for their various clubs.

Mr. Nyantakyi said the player’s condition will adversely affect him because he may suffer pay cuts as well as other remunerations.

“These are some of the risks, the players take to play for the nation and it is just the honour and love of playing for Ghana.

“We should appreciate their efforts and do away with the money tag on them” he noted.

Rahman got injured in the first game against Uganda and was flown out to Gabon after further tests revealed serious damages to his knee.

His absence remains a major blow to the team and the recent information about his long absence also comes with shock for the team and the nation.

