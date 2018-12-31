news, story, article

Accra, Dec. 31, GNA - Ghana's Robert "Stopper" Quaye, the new Interim World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Junior Welterweight champion, has said, the world title, remains his top most priority, as he prepares for a new challenge in 2019.

Quaye, who defeated Vincent Mbilinyi of Tanzania, in one round, to win his title, said in an interview that, "the time God has prepared for him, to climb to the top of his boxing career is now".

Quaye said, he had suffered a lot in the slums of James Town and now wants to change from for the better, adding that he was not ready to lose the new title, but maintain it to attract bigger offers from the world stage.

He expressed appreciation to his new managers, Don’s Promotions and Box Office, for grooming him into a champion, adding that, he would not disappoint Ghanaians, but train hard to become a world champion.

Obodai Sai also won the WBO Africa Middleweight title to give Ghana, seven WBO Africa champions.

Sai also known as "The Miracle" also commended Don’s Promotions headed by Mr. Yarboi Annan for his efforts at supporting boxers.

He also thanked the sponsors like StarTimes, De Luxy Paints, No. 8 Biscuits, Adidas and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) under the leadership of lawyer Peter Zwennes for their support and assistance in ensuring that the right things are done to put Ghana boxing among the world best in terms of promotions.

GNA