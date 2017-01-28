Kumasi, Jan. 26, GNA - Miss Anne-Beverly Brown, the Managing Proprietress of the Putters League, has called on the Ghana Education Service to introduce the game of golf in the physical education programmes to whip up students’ enthusiasm in it. She said this would help the students to develop their talents and nurture them to take over from the over-aged golfers. Miss Brown made the call at Op

Kumasi, Jan. 26, GNA - Miss Anne-Beverly Brown, the Managing Proprietress of the Putters League, has called on the Ghana Education Service to introduce the game of golf in the physical education programmes to whip up students’ enthusiasm in it.



She said this would help the students to develop their talents and nurture them to take over from the over-aged golfers.

Miss Brown made the call at Opoku Ware Senior High School and Prempeh College in Kuamsi when the game was introduced to students there.

She said the Putters League in 2014 won the Kids Golf International Championship played at the Ikoyi 183 Golf Course in Nigeria.

Miss Brown discarded the notion that the game was for the rich saying it is for everybody as long as one can make the walk.

She expressed the hope that parents and teachers would collaborate and help the budding students acquire knowledge so as to get a representation for Ghana in the Olympic Games.

