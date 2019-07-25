news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, July, GNA - Alhaji Karim Gruzah, owner and bankroller of King Faisal Football Club, has called on the government to demand for detail accounts of all monies spent at this year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Mr. Isaac Asiamah, Minister of Youth and Sports, on Wednesday, told Parliament that, US$4.5 out of the US$6.3 approved budget was spent during the training tour and to the time Black Stars were knocked out of the competition in the round of 16 stage.

''Spending that amount of money on four matches played is quite outrageous. Is it adamant on government to probe the monies spent at the tournament like the way they did for Ghana's participation in Brazil 2014, which is far worse than this,'' Grusah told GNA Sports.

Grusah added that, there would be the need for heads to roll with anyone found culpable in any financial mismanagement to serve as a deterrent for all stakeholders in the football fraternity.

Ghana's failed attempt to break their trophy-less 37 jinx had been met with a huge backlash among the Ghanaian populace who have questioned the competence of Management, GFA Normalization Committee as well as the head coach of the team, Kwasi Appiah.

GNA