By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, May 3, GNA - Mr John Amuzu, President of the Aquinas Senior High School Old Students Association (Old Toms), has called on students to do away with occultic and other anti-social practices.

He said there was no short cut for academic success and that one can succeed only through hard work.

Mr Amuzu made the call at the end of this year’s Catholic Schools Fun Games held at the Aquinas Senior High School Park in Accra.

Pope John Senior High School and Seminary Old Students Association (POJOBA) recorded seven points to emerge the champions of the Games.

They won the playing cards, the volleyball and drew 3-3 with Old Toms in the football event.

Mr Amuzu said the aim of the Games was to strengthen the already existing cordial relationships among the catholic schools.

He said this year only two schools were able to participate in the games due to some unforeseen circumstances.

Mr Amuzu appealed to past students to take active interest in the activities of their alma mater and contribute meaningfully.

He expressed the hope that all the schools would participate in the next year’s games.

