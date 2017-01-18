By Christopher Tetteh / Daniel A. Ashietey / Stephen O. Kanyiri, GNA Sunyani, Jan. 17, GNA - The over-reliance of foreign-based players for the senior national team, the Black Stars is not helping the quality of the local football competition. Mr. Kwabena Munufie, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Football Association (RFA) Secretary in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), last Friday in Sunyan

Sunyani, Jan. 17, GNA - The over-reliance of foreign-based players for the senior national team, the Black Stars is not helping the quality of the local football competition.

Mr. Kwabena Munufie, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Football Association (RFA) Secretary in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), last Friday in Sunyani, said the focus on only the foreign-based players had not brought the desired results to the country.

He expresed regret that since 1982, Ghana had not won the covetous African Cup of Nations Trophy, but its previous four-time wins of 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 were by locally-based players.

Mr. Munufie recalled in 1963, when the Black Stars won the trophy after beating Sudan 3-0 at home and defended it by defeating Tunisia, the host nation 3-2 in 1965, beat the Cranes of Uganda 2-0 in 1978 as host and in 1982 defeated Libya 8-7 on penalties in Tripoli to win the cup for the fourth time.

He said the players won the cups without monetary motivation, but for the pride of wearing the national colours.

Mr. Munufie said these days’ Ghanaian football professionals always thought of money first, before the national interest.

He attributed the over-reliance on the foreign-based professionals to the use of expatriate coaches, as the reason.

He argued that a local coach is the best option for the Black Stars because the four trophies were all won under local coaches.

Mr. Munufie stated that Coach Avram Grant started disappointing Ghana right from onset for his failure to follow the local league to monitor the performances of the players.

He cited the only local player, goalkeeper Richard Ofori of Wa All Stars included in the team for the on-going AFCON 2017 did not justify Coach Grant.

“Although for some time now the local league is not competitive, it is the duty of the national team coach to monitor it to be able to select equally good players and groom them for use by the senior national team the Black Stars”, he said.

Mr. Munufie said “unity and cohesion is promoted to form a solid national team which can only be achieved the more the players are camped and played together”.

He therefore suggested the need for the GFA to employ a local coach after the end of Coach Grant’s contract to make it one his primary duties to monitor local players to select, young players to train them for the senior national team.

