Accra, March 4, GNA – Ghana’s Abraham Osei Bonsu failed in his attempt to become the Commonwealth Featherweight champion, after losing to Leigh Woods over the weekend, over the weekend.

Osei Bonsu, was knocked out in the second round by Wood.

Woods, the former British & International Masters Champion is now the new Commonwealth Featherweight champion.

Bonsu, now has a record of 13- 4- 1 with 11 knockouts.

Woods, has however improved his record to 21- 1- 0, with 11 knockouts.

